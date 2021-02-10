In what might be an IHSA first, St. Joseph-Ogden’s girls’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night — on Opening Night.
“It’s not something we’ve ever done. We’ve always waited until the last home game,” SJ-O athletic director Justin Franzen said. “This year, we just wanted to make sure the kids had something. In this day and age, you just don’t know.”
The unusual scene played out in a quiet gym Thursday night in St. Joseph as the Spartans hosted their first athletic event since the fall. Before tipoff, five seniors were joined by their parents for a scaled-down ceremony at midcourt.
“We were glad to get the chance to celebrate at all,” said Tammy Vallee, whose daughter, Payton (right, during introductions), was one of those honored with a gift basket, video and balloons. “We knew the season could end at any given moment, so we were happy to have the chance to give our girls a Senior Night.
“They’ve missed so much. It’s nice they could have one thing.“
For one night, at least. Plus, the Spartans won.
“The whole thing is just very disappointing in many ways even beyond sports,” Tammy Vallee said. “Think back to the things you remember about high school: homecoming games, dances, prom, graduation, assemblies to celebrate extracurriculars and academic achievers, the chance to make it to state in a sport, participating in club activities. … This group of kids really has missed all of those opportunities for a year now — and who knows how much longer.
“I hate it for them. You want to give your kids everything, you want them to have all the great experiences and memories, but this is all out of our hands, and it’s frustrating.”