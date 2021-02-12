Top of the Morning, Feb. 12, 2021
Chrissy Sparks and Tim Atwood are bringing their Dueling Piano show to The Beef House in Covington, Ind., this weekend for the first time.
Fairmount resident Sparks and Atwood have three shows scheduled starting tonight. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Central time and the show starts at 7. Tickets are available, though seating is limited because of COVID-19 precautions. Call 217-499-5355.
“They are very careful about following the rules,” Sparks said.
The show includes two grand pianos in the middle of the restaurant’s floor, not up on a stage. Audience members surround the performers.
“Our job is to make the audience feel that they are close to us, part of us, that we interact together,” Sparks said. “We take requests. We encourage people to let loose. It is not a serious setting. Please sing along, clap your hands.”
Naturally, this weekend’s shows will have a Valentine’s Day theme.
“There are a lot of great, romantic love songs from the ’80s and ’90s rock,” Sparks said.
Sparks and Atwood know “a lot of songs.”
“We can do a little of everything,” Sparks said. “It’s still going to sound like two pianos and two singers.”
Normally, Sparks and Atwood can be seen and heard on music cruises in the Caribbean. But the pandemic scuttled those shows this year.
Atwood, who is originally from Peoria, is a longtime Nashville performer and Grand Ole Opry veteran.
Sparks is part of The Beef House Dinner Theatre family. For two years, she’s been the resident pianist.
When she isn’t singing and playing piano, Sparks is a music teacher in the Danville school district.