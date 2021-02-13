Top of the Morning, Feb. 13, 2021
COVID-19 quashed the courtroom choir, but Champaign County Judge Sam Limentato gladly swapped out his black robe for a red one Friday to marry six couples who wanted to tie the knot as close to Valentine’s Day as possible.
“I wanted to keep the tradition going even though it has to be modified,” Limentato said.
Besides masks, there was not a whole lot of modification to the tradition that now-retired family law Judge Arnold Blockman started in 2000 and carried on until his retirement in 2016.
Candy, flowers, balloons and even a serenade by court clerks on occasion spiced things up, amenities not normally seen on other wedding days.
His successor, Judge Randy Rosenbaum, even added a celloist and a violinist for a couple of the four years he performed the Valentine’s nuptials.
Like his predecessors, Limentato made sure the courtroom, which can be the scene of ugliness during the divorces he normally hears, was decorated for Friday’s ceremonies.
This was the first year for Limentato, who’s been on the bench only six months, to have the opportunity to unite couples near Valentine’s Day.
“There are very few reasons you want to come to the courthouse that are good news,” he said. “Each day brings unexpected situations and scenarios, and you’re usually trying to find the best outcome for difficult circumstances. But this is an occasion where everyone is a willing participant, and everyone is working toward a happy outcome voluntarily.”