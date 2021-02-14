Top of the Morning, Feb. 14, 2021
Tom Ramage, winding down his long run as president at Parkland College in Champaign, has two more commencement ceremonies to oversee.
The hope is that his last one — May 2022 — will take place once again at a bustling Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana
“I would really like that,” he said. “It’s sort of unfinished business.”
Parkland today will announce that it will salute its Class of 2021 virtually, marking the second year in a row the pandemic has doused an in-person celebration. The event is scheduled May 13 with Mazdack Rassi delivering the keynote address.
Rassi, who attended Centennial High, Parkland and the University of Illinois, is co-founder and creative director of Milk Studios in New York City and Los Angeles, where established and up-and-coming artists create and collaborate on photography, fashion design, music, art and more.
A move to Phase 5 of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 mitigation restrictions would be necessary for Parkland to return to Krannert. Even if that were to happen prior to May 13, “it would be too close to still be able to organize,” Ramage said.
“Knock on wood,” he added, “we’re planning on a fall semester that’s normal, with the assumption that we’ll get to meet face-to-face.”
Soon, Parkland will survey students on a number of graduation topics, including the possibility of offering individual cap-and-down photo opportunities on campus.
This much Ramage can guarantee: The virtual ceremony will be a slick production. It was understandably rushed the first go around.
The message to the Class of ’21?
“Holy cow, you’ve survived, you’ve made it in the most challenging time in modern history to be a college student,” Ramage said.