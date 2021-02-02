Top of the Morning, Feb. 2, 2021
For the first time in 54 years, the third Sunday in January passed without a pancake and sausage breakfast at St. Thomas Catholic School in Philo.
“Next year will be our 55th, which is a big one,” Father Keith Walder said. “Hopefully everything will be back to normal and we’ll be able to do it up right.”
To adjust to COVID-19 restrictions, St. Thomas switched to a “silent breakfast” that culminates with what should be a fun scene during Catholic Schools Week. At 10 a.m. Friday, Walder will ask students to help pick four winning tickets out of a barrel in a ceremony that plays out on the school’s Facebook page and includes a musician’s drum roll. The top prize: $2,500.
“It will be a nice distraction,” Walder said.
The breakfast usually feeds 1,200 and raises money to help cover tuition rates. Last year was especially festive as visitors — besides a full belly — got a look at the school’s new gym.
This year, St. Thomas has relied on the community “near or far” to chip in by purchasing $25 tickets (or six for $100) ahead of Friday’s drawing.
The participation has been “unbelievable,” Walder said, more than 1,400 tickets purchased as of Monday. Tickets are still available; call 217-684-2309 for information.