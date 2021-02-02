02022021 totm

The barrel from which winning tickets will be drawn at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas Catholic School in Philo.

For the first time in 54 years, the third Sunday in January passed without a pancake and sausage breakfast at St. Thomas Catholic School in Philo.

“Next year will be our 55th, which is a big one,” Father Keith Walder said. “Hopefully everything will be back to normal and we’ll be able to do it up right.”

To adjust to COVID-19 restrictions, St. Thomas switched to a “silent breakfast” that culminates with what should be a fun scene during Catholic Schools Week. At 10 a.m. Friday, Walder will ask students to help pick four winning tickets out of a barrel in a ceremony that plays out on the school’s Facebook page and includes a musician’s drum roll. The top prize: $2,500.

“It will be a nice distraction,” Walder said.

The breakfast usually feeds 1,200 and raises money to help cover tuition rates. Last year was especially festive as visitors — besides a full belly — got a look at the school’s new gym.

This year, St. Thomas has relied on the community “near or far” to chip in by purchasing $25 tickets (or six for $100) ahead of Friday’s drawing.

The participation has been “unbelievable,” Walder said, more than 1,400 tickets purchased as of Monday. Tickets are still available; call 217-684-2309 for information.

