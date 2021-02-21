Top of the Morning, Feb. 21, 2021
Six months after classes started at Champaign Central, Everett Carlson on Tuesday will finally get to take the traditional first-day-of-school freshman photo outside his house. The snow on the ground is the first clue it’s not August anymore.
“It’s going to be really weird,” the 15-year-old said.
So excited to walk the halls of Central, Carlson and the rest of the Class of 2024 haven’t had the chance yet. They’ve been stuck at home, staring at computer screens while studying remotely.
That changes this week when in-person learning begins for freshmen who want to experience a classroom setting. Like Carlson, who considers it “a big deal.”
He never imagined it’d take this long for the chance to walk through Seely Hall on his way to first-hour health class. “I lost hope,” he said. “I never thought we were going back.”
In Unit 4’s plan, all grade levels will have the chance to return to Central at some point soon, a year after the pandemic slammed the doors shut. “We cannot wait to see students in-person during class time,” Principal Joe Williams said in a note sent out Friday.
Practicing with jazz band and the boys’ swim team has allowed Carlson to roam Central a bit. Still, he said there’s a good chance he’ll get lost trying to find all his classes on Day 1. Not that he — or hundreds of classmates converging from Champaign’s three middle schools, many of whom he has met only virtually — will complain.
“You see people on Zoom, but you don’t really know them,” he said. “It will be interesting to meet them … and nice to go to normal school again.”