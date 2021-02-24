Top of the Morning, Feb. 24, 2021
Sartorial splendor …
… at Tuscola, where senior Dustin Hale kicked off FFA Week by running away with the best-dressed award on ‘Merica Day.
Among his many strengths — he’s a straight-A student involved in National Honor Society, Drama Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes — is an eye for fashion. His Monday outfit turned heads in every hallway of the high school.
“When I walked by people, they said ‘Nice job, Dustin,’ and ‘I like that,’“ he said.
Hale purchased the red, white and blue ensemble online for around $50 and wore it for the first time on Veterans Day. A patriotic type, the 18-year-old said his only regret is not wearing matching shoes.
“I try to be as fashionable as possible,” he said.
… at Watseka, where the unbeaten girls’ basketball team will wear alternative red, white and blue uniforms for Thursday’s “Salute to Healthcare/Essential Workers” game against Clifton Central.
The digs were purchased by the school’s booster club four years ago for an annual military appreciation game in which area veterans in attendance are presented a flag lapel pin by Watseka’s players. COVID-19 ruined that idea this season.
This week, donations are being collected to buy breakfast for front-line workers, who will also be recognized with signs inside the gym.
If you’d like to chip in, email athletic director
Barry Bauer at barry.bauer@watsekaschools.org.