Each year for one night, patrons heading to restaurants and stores downtown are greeted by boxes that are packed in tight around Champaign-Urbana for C-U at Home’s One Winter Night.
This year will be different, of course. The donors who double as box-dwellers will set up in four different parking lots downtown along with satellite locations at four different churches around town and the WBGL radio station parking lot.
“It’s been really, really good for us,” C-U at Home Executive Director Rob Dalhaus said. “Really positive. We definitely had to do some outside-the-box thinking. But it’s increased our setup definitely.”
With that increased setup has come an influx of donations. At this time last year, the organization had raised $225,861 of its $350,000 goal. This year, it’s already raised over $353,000 of its $450,000 goal.
The goal keeps increasing because of increased need. Last year, the organization began a major renovation on a large portion of its building to turn it into a women’s emergency shelter, which has incorporated Austin’s Place.
As the organization raises its profile, some community members have found themselves with a few thousand extra dollars.
“I cannot tell you how many checks we’ve gotten in the mail with notes that say, ‘Hey, I got this stimulus check, and me and my family have been blessed,’” Dalhaus said. “We’re good. We want to bless somebody else. Some people are paying it forward in that way. We’ve got more business sponsors than we did last year.”
The in-person aspects of the event, which usually includes speakers, music and food, will be different, but Dalhaus and his team are adapting.
“This is an event that you can’t fully virtualize, because it’s sleeping on the street,” Dalhaus said. “It’s sleeping outside in the winter. But we’ve been able to virtualize our speaker presentations, our musical performances, allowing folks at home to stream the event on our YouTube channel and our Facebook page as well, and we have a Zoom link set up. We’ve tried to do everything we can to keep everyone as safe as possible, but all have a very effective event. We’ve continued to stay in communication with the city of Champaign as well as public health.”