Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light snow late. High 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.