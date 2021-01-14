Athena Award

Last year’s Athena Award winner, Sharon Allen, center, celebrates with co-nominators Christy Bruce, left, and Susan Toalson McGinty.

 Provided
Listen to this article

A year ago Wednesday, Sharon Allen was announced as the 32nd winner of the Athena Award.

It’ll be a while until No. 33 is revealed as officials wait out the pandemic.

“The Athena Award is a prestigious international award that we license locally to recognize a Champaign County woman for her professional and personal achievements,” Champaign County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Laura Weis said. “Holding the Athena event virtually is always an option. But as we discussed the pros and cons of a virtual event, we felt that a virtual event wouldn’t allow for the type of celebration that a recipient would deserve.”

Nominations for the 2021 Athena Award will be accepted until Feb. 26 (click here). The hope, Weis said, is to host an in-person celebration in May.

The impressive list of previous winners:

2020 Sharon Allen

2019 Christy Devocelle

2018 Deb Feinen

2017 Deb Reardanz

2016 Denise Martin

2015 Amy Randolph

2014 Sandi Jones

2013 Bianca Green

2012 Cindy Somers

2011 Lori Gold Patterson

2010 Lynne Barnes

2009 Kathleen Holden

2008 Jane Hays

2007 Donna Greene

2006 Jayne DeLuce

2005 Sue Grey

2004 Beth Katsinas

2003 Diane Friedman

2002 Traci Nally

2001 Lyn Jones

2000 Linda Hamilton

1999 Anita Broeren

1998 Theresa Grentz

1997 Zelema Harris

1996 Shirley Anderson

1995 Mary McGrath

1994 Linda Mills

1993 Jan Kiley

1992 Nanette Fisher

1991 Gloria Dauten

1990 Elizabeth Curzon

1989 Ruth Jones

Trending Videos