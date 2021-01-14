A year ago Wednesday, Sharon Allen was announced as the 32nd winner of the Athena Award.
It’ll be a while until No. 33 is revealed as officials wait out the pandemic.
“The Athena Award is a prestigious international award that we license locally to recognize a Champaign County woman for her professional and personal achievements,” Champaign County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Laura Weis said. “Holding the Athena event virtually is always an option. But as we discussed the pros and cons of a virtual event, we felt that a virtual event wouldn’t allow for the type of celebration that a recipient would deserve.”
Nominations for the 2021 Athena Award will be accepted until Feb. 26 (click here). The hope, Weis said, is to host an in-person celebration in May.
The impressive list of previous winners:
2020 Sharon Allen
2019 Christy Devocelle
2018 Deb Feinen
2017 Deb Reardanz
2016 Denise Martin
2015 Amy Randolph
2014 Sandi Jones
2013 Bianca Green
2012 Cindy Somers
2011 Lori Gold Patterson
2010 Lynne Barnes
2009 Kathleen Holden
2008 Jane Hays
2007 Donna Greene
2006 Jayne DeLuce
2005 Sue Grey
2004 Beth Katsinas
2003 Diane Friedman
2002 Traci Nally
2001 Lyn Jones
2000 Linda Hamilton
1999 Anita Broeren
1998 Theresa Grentz
1997 Zelema Harris
1996 Shirley Anderson
1995 Mary McGrath
1994 Linda Mills
1993 Jan Kiley
1992 Nanette Fisher
1991 Gloria Dauten
1990 Elizabeth Curzon
1989 Ruth Jones