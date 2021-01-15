Top of the Morning, Jan. 15, 2021
The residents of Prairie Winds of Urbana are always willing to pitch in to help the community. Even in the middle of a pandemic.
While in quarantine, they came up with a unique way to do their part: knitting.
On Monday, Whitney Emmert, director of sales and marketing, and Sierra Shaw, resident services coordinator, delivered a basket of handmade mittens, hats and scarves for C-U at Austin’s Place, which opens today.
Shaw “has been doing different things with the residents to keep them active, keep their minds going, so she started a knitting club,” Emmert said.
Prairie Winds residents have been working on the winter gear for a few months.
“Our residents were so excited to be able to give back to the community,” Emmert said. “It’s something fun that they get to do that they know they are putting out a greater good.”
Residents are patiently awaiting their COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected by the end of the month. They won’t have to leave the facility for the two-dose vaccinations.
“We will be able to do that in-house,” Emmert said.
Prairie Winds has 78 residents ages 65 and older.
“These residents are ready for something new, to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” Emmert said. “I think this will be able to provide that for them.”
The residents understand there will still be limits after they receive their first shot.
In non-pandemic times, Prairie Winds residents are very active, both at the facility and in the community. That has been limited since mid-March of last year. The last big event was the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.