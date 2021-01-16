When schools went to remote learning last spring, the CU One-to-One Mentoring Program had to change drastically as well.
Face-to-face meetings were no longer possible, so organizers set up Zoom calls between mentors and students in elementary and middle school. High school mentors communicated directly with their mentees to set up remote meetings. That didn’t make it any less important, though, for students who lost a large portion of their social contact.
“I remember one high school student said last April when everything started that it was like everyone fell off the face of the earth,” said Lauren Smith, community outreach coordinator for the Champaign school district. “She had literally no contact with anybody. So a lot of our students aren’t seeing their friends, they’re not seeing other kids at school, so this is one way to keep something that they already had going still going.”
Despite the fact that students and mentors can’t be together physically, the district and the mentoring program are hosting virtual events over the next few weeks in honor of National Mentoring Month.
On Thursday, Champaign district mentors will be treated to lunch, which they can pick up at Piato or Pekara, before attending a webinar that discusses how mentoring is going. On Jan. 27 and 28, CU One-to-One will host Virtual Winter Parties, which “will come together on Zoom to celebrate the fun of mentoring with a Scavenger Hunt, Memory Activities, Mindfulness and more,” according to a letter from Unit 4. Smith said she hopes the parties get kids excited to come into Zoom and meet with their mentors.
Jan. 28 will be “Thank You Mentor Day,” when mentors can use cards to get freebies and discounts at local businesses.
The mentoring organization will also recruit new mentors and allow them to sign up for virtual training seminars on Jan. 26 and Feb. 10. Smith said Unit 4 would likely have fewer new mentors than normal over the coming months, because they wouldn’t be able to start until the fall. That will leave a few months in the fall when students who may want mentors won’t be able to have them.
Smith said the hope is to get those interested to “start training now so that some of our students, assuming our students are back in school in the fall, start with a mentor right away.”
“I think a lot of kids are going to need someone to talk to, need some consistency when they get back, and I think having some mentors ready to go would be great,” she said.
Those interested in mentoring a Champaign student can contact Smith at smithla@u4sd.org. Those who want to mentor a student in the Urbana district can email Tom Howley at thowley@usd116.org.