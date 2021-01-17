The first week of COVID-19 vaccinations at the
I Hotel and Conference Center was as rewarding for the staff as it was the patients.
“It made all the effort worth it,” said Brian Brauer, associate director of the Illinois Fire Service Institute, who helped with coordination and implementation at the first-of-its-kind clinic. “To be able to help the most vulnerable people in our community and to see their reaction ... a lot of them shared with us that it was their first time out of the house since the pandemic started.”
Last week, Champaign County residents 75 and older received the vaccine at the I Hotel and Conference Center, site of one of two by-appointment clinics in Champaign. Many recipients and their families took to social media to share their happy visits, kind of like first-time parents from the hospital.
Brauer credited teamwork for what was a smooth, efficient process: “I told someone, if Henry Ford would walk in, he would say, ‘I don’t know if I could have done better.’”
We’ll chip in, too, this week as county residents 65 to 74 with underlying health conditions are vaccinated, making complementary copies of The News-Gazette available in waiting areas.
Brauer said the hope is to vaccinate up to 925 people a day as the pace continues to pick up.
“It’s the best experience I’ve had,” said Brauer, a first responder for 30 years. “All these different providers came together and pointed at the same center of the same target and said: ‘This is our goal.’”