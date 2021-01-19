Top of the Morning, Jan. 19, 2021
For a few extra bucks — and for a good cause — Doug Hageman asked for the Memorial Stadium fan cutouts he ordered for his kids to be autographed by Lovie Smith.
Only one problem: Lovie got fired before he could sign anything.
“Bad timing,” said Hageman, a rabid Illini fan who teaches and coaches in the LeRoy school district. “As it is, it worked out well.”
Last week, the cutouts for Hageman’s sons, Hayden, Ryne and Robbie, came in the mail — all signed by new coach Bret Bielema. The beaming boys took a picture with their special delivery before positioning each cutout in the window of their bedrooms — facing out.
“You drive by our house,” Doug said, “and you’ll see them.”
Bielema’s gesture wasn’t necessary but did add to an idea that led to family fun in the fall. Doug asked for the cutouts to be placed where he’s had season tickets since 2006. During games, the Hagemans would pause TV when cameras panned the south end zone seats. “We saw them a couple times,” Doug said.
Plus, the money spent went to the Bobby Roundtree Trust to help the injured Illini cover medical bills. It was a win-win situation made even better by Bielema’s signature.
“The boys were pretty excited,” said Doug, adding that Hayden, who turns 10 on Thursday, is convinced he’ll one day play for the Illini. “Our new coach has been active.”