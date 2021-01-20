It had been 313 days since Allison Pentti had students sitting in her Urbana High School classroom.
“I’ve been keeping track,” the health teacher said Tuesday morning, happy to have four masked Tigers in for first period.
The high school’s hallways weren’t exactly bustling Tuesday when 40 or so freshmen showed for
Day 1 of in-person learning. But the mere presence of, well, anybody was a welcome sight for many teachers and staff, who have been relegated to virtual instruction since March.
More students will return Thursday and Friday as part of a four-days-a-week face-to-face plan.
Assistant Principal Julie Blixen said she didn’t sleep much Monday night, too excited for Tuesday’s change of pace.
“I’ve been missing the kids a lot and can’t wait for them to all get back here,” she said. “That’s what we do. We don’t go to school to sit through Zoom (classes). We go to work with the kids.”