The first thing Veola Tinsley plans to do when the pandemic ends is go to church.
The oldest living member of Salem Baptist in Champaign — who turns 100 today — hasn’t been in a front-row pew since March. To bridge the gap, the congregation — of which she has been a part since May 1, 1941 — has come to her at Brookdale Urbana, “through window visits, food deliveries and phone calls from the pastor and other members,” she said.
To celebrate
No. 100, the church is planning a 1 p.m. walk-by outside her window. It’ll be part of a daylong celebration that includes a giant “Happy Birthday” sign, a letter from Brookdale’s CEO, cards and a cake. It will be a pandemic pick-me-up for someone dearly missing the company of her daughter, Rosalind, and dining-room friends at the retirement community.
What’s her secret in reaching 100?
“Eating well when I was a child,” she said. “My father had a vegetable garden with mustard greens, kale and collard greens. And lemonade. No pizza or Kool-Aid today.
“My mother also told me a tip: Never drink anything until you finish your food. I still live by that today.”