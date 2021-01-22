Are you itching to put your roller skates back on? Well, you’re in luck.
Thanks to recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Skateland, 208 W. Curtis Road, Savoy, plans to reopen early next month.
Feb. 3 is the target date, said Bob Housholder, who owns the business with his wife, Jeanne. The first session is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Skateland plans to be open Fridays from 7-10 p.m., Saturdays from 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. and Sundays from either 1-4 p.m. or 2-5 p.m.
Bob Housholder said the entire 12-person staff will be returning.
Skateland first closed because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 16. Spring is a big revenue producer for the business because of school parties, which didn’t happen.
The 30,000-square -foot facility reopened July 10 and continued operations until Nov. 20, allowing a maximum of 50 people at a time.
“The first few weeks, things were slow,” Bob Housholder said. “We weren’t getting 50. As people got more comfortable getting out, we were hitting the 50. There were a couple Saturdays where we had 140 people throughout the whole day. We had people waiting in their cars to come in as people would leave.
“We played it by the rules. We tried to do the right thing to keep our community safe.”
Tuesday marks the 19th year the Housholders have owned Skateland.
They said keeping the business clean and safe are top priorities. There are sanitation stations throughout, and when they are reopen, one employee will be dedicated to wiping everything down.
Roller skates are disinfected both when they are picked up and when they are returned.
Food at the snackbar is packacked to-go.