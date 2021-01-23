Urbana senior Banan Garada will host her third in a series of bi-monthly youth webinars about pandemic preparedness from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1.
After previous webinars focused on adjusting to the world of the COVID-19 pandemic and cybersecurity, this month’s version will host speakers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to speak about slowly returning to normal life.
“We’ll be talking about the transitional period with the pandemic and the push to the final stretch of this marathon that we’ve all been running with this unprecedented pandemic,” she said.
Garada is co-chair of the FEMA National Youth Preparedness Council. Looking for ways to help during the pandemic while staying home, she decided to focus on educating youth, so she started the webinars independently.
Those interested can register at bit.ly/rypc-feb-
webinar.
Garada thinks it’s important to emphasize how to slowly emerge into normal life rather than dropping all precautions and lessons learned.
“Even though we are starting to come out of our houses and starting to embrace what may seem like a new normal, it’s important for us to take and reflect on potential lessons learned with the basics of washing our hands,” she said, “and understand that even when we’re transitioning back to normal, it’s important for us to take the necessary steps of caring for our health and being considerate of other peoples’ health.”