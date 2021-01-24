Parents and their children were happy to see 65-year-old crossing guard Dennis Paul back at his usual spot this week.
Those roaring down Prospect Avenue near South Side Elementary? Not so much.
“I like getting out and slowing people down,” Paul said. “A lot of them tell me I’m number one (with their middle finger) when they drive by.”
Wednesday’s return to in-person learning not only affected teachers and students, but part-time help like Paul, too. He’d been idle since Nov. 13, when the Champaign school district went entirely virtual.
“It’s better when they go in-person,” he said. “I get to interact with the kids.”
Paul, who often flagged interstate traffic while on the job with Laborers Local 703, is a perfect fit in his roles at both South Side and Westview. A handy type, he gave his two handheld stop signs a homemade touch by applying flashing bicycle lights to catch motorists’ attention.
“It helps when I step out in traffic,” he said.
Paul has been helping South Side — which he attended in the 1960s — since crossing guards were hired after a student was hit by a car in 2013. He treasures each shift’s interaction ... with the students, that is.
“People drive too fast on Prospect — that’s just the way it is,” he said. “I like to keep an eye on the kids.”