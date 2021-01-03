In March, when the governor’s shelter-in-place order was announced, the Millers in Savoy invited us into their house for a look at a family-room fort, cleverly constructed to make the best of a bad situation.
In a way — and to this day — the Millers are a pandemic poster family, adjusting to cancellations of all kinds (trips, graduations, school) while trying to hold it together.
“What else are you going to do?” said Karyn Miller, speaking for her four children and husband. “Sit around and lament or try to do something creative and have some fun? I’m not going to say we haven’t had our moments, but it’s been fine.”
In the spring, the Millers threw a socially distant driveway prom and porch graduation ceremony for Ally (Champaign Central Class of 2020). In December, they devised a mobile celebration for Anica upon her graduation from Illinois State, with neighbors decorating Van Buren Street with red balloons and shouting congratulations.
Even the basement fort still stands.
“We’re no different than anybody else, trying to make good for our kids and family,” Karyn said. “Just trying to make lemonade out of lemons.”