Director Deb Mason and the staff at Paxton Carnegie Library spent Friday afternoon wrapping 30 novels that will be part of a clever “Blind Date With a Book” promotion.
Starting Tuesday and continuing to Feb. 13, patrons can select their mystery “date” from a display inside the Ford County landmark on South Market Street.
The rules: They can’t unwrap the book until returning home and must give it a chance. In other words, “you can’t run out on your blind date halfway through it,” Mason said.
A “Rate Your Date” form (right) is included in each book, with choices ranging from “The Worst. I couldn’t wait for it to be over” to “I’m not giving this book back yet. Our date’s still going on.“ A drawing will be held after the reviews are returned, with the winner receiving a gift bag.
Mason (Urbana High Class of 1978) started her new job Jan. 31, 2020, not long before most everything shut down.
“It’s been a real challenge, certainly one I haven’t backed down from,” she said.
Online research led her to the “Blind Date” idea, which has been well-received by regulars.
“Everyone’s excited,” she said. “It’s a chance to step outside our normal comfort zone and try something new.”