Listen to this article

This time any other year, the lobby inside Premier Co-op in Tolono would be buzzing with farmers talking about winter weather, the Illini and what they got — or missed out on — for Christmas.

But Southwest Regional Manager Leslie Dunagan had the table to herself Tuesday morning, a reminder that the most popular gathering spot in so many of our surrounding towns — the grain elevator — is serving neither coffee nor gossip during COVID-19.

“Hopefully with the vaccine, we’ll get back to that sooner than later,” Dunagan said. “But until then, we have to be safe for our farmers and for us.”

Said regular Jim Maxwell, who farms corn and soybeans northwest of Tolono and now spends his weekday mornings at home instead: “I miss it quite a bit and am looking forward to getting back there.”

Business at Premier remains brisk. What’s missing is the fellowship.

We can relate. Last spring, we had the honor of naming Tuscola’s Laverl Byers as our Farm Leader of the Year, an award we celebrate at a festive family banquet in Champaign. However, the 2020 party was called off due to the pandemic.

Byers, 91, remains a good sport as we wait to reschedule.

“If nothing happens, that’s fine with me,” he said Tuesday. “It was just a completely unexpected honor to be picked.”

Later this month, Byers and other past winners will meet — via Zoom — to select the next Farm Leader of the Year. We’ll feature him or her in an upcoming issue of The News-Gazette that will serve as a kickoff to our expanded coverage of agriculture, an initiative that includes a Farm Family of the Week.

As far as a banquet? Like Dunagan in Tolono, we’ll have to wait until the pandemic clears.

Past Farm Leaders

1972 — Lyle E. Grace

1973 — Richard H. Burwash

1973 — Kenneth M. Kesler

1974 — Eugene Curtis

1975 — W. Stanley Wood

1976 — John H. Mathews

1977 — Gerald Compton

1978 — Jay Wallace Rayburn

1979 — Maurice Gordon

1980 — Keith C. Kesler

1981 — W.T. Hodge Jr.

1982 — Eldon Hesterberg

1983 — Charles L. Ehler

1983 — Luke M. Feeney

1984 — Richard C. Rayburn

1985 — Tom Barker

1986 — Paul E. Curtis

1987 — Fred Werts

1988 — W. Stephen Moser

1989 — Linden Warfel

1990 — Lloyde Esry

1991 — John Reifsteck

1992 — Lyle Shields

1993 — Lee Eichhorst

1994 — Jerry Wallace

1995 — Kent Krukewitt

1996 — Donald Wood

1997 — David Downs

1998 — Ray Aden

1999 — John Albin

2000 — Gary Grace and Roger Grace

2001 — Terry Wolf

2002 — Wayne Busboom

2003 — Lowell Heap

2004 — Steve Stierwalt

2005 — John Jay

2006 — Gary Luth

2007 — Dennis Riggs

2008 — Eric Rund

2009 — Paul Compton

2010 — Ronald R. Warfield

2011 — Dale Stierwalt

2012 — Jack Murray

2013 — Gerald Henry

2014 — Rick Nelson

2015 — Chris Hausman

2016 — Mark Pflugmacher

2017 — Jon Schroeder

2018 — Dan Schaefer

2019 — Laverl Byers

Trending Videos