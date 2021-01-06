This time any other year, the lobby inside Premier Co-op in Tolono would be buzzing with farmers talking about winter weather, the Illini and what they got — or missed out on — for Christmas.
But Southwest Regional Manager Leslie Dunagan had the table to herself Tuesday morning, a reminder that the most popular gathering spot in so many of our surrounding towns — the grain elevator — is serving neither coffee nor gossip during COVID-19.
“Hopefully with the vaccine, we’ll get back to that sooner than later,” Dunagan said. “But until then, we have to be safe for our farmers and for us.”
Said regular Jim Maxwell, who farms corn and soybeans northwest of Tolono and now spends his weekday mornings at home instead: “I miss it quite a bit and am looking forward to getting back there.”
Business at Premier remains brisk. What’s missing is the fellowship.
We can relate. Last spring, we had the honor of naming Tuscola’s Laverl Byers as our Farm Leader of the Year, an award we celebrate at a festive family banquet in Champaign. However, the 2020 party was called off due to the pandemic.
Byers, 91, remains a good sport as we wait to reschedule.
“If nothing happens, that’s fine with me,” he said Tuesday. “It was just a completely unexpected honor to be picked.”
Later this month, Byers and other past winners will meet — via Zoom — to select the next Farm Leader of the Year. We’ll feature him or her in an upcoming issue of The News-Gazette that will serve as a kickoff to our expanded coverage of agriculture, an initiative that includes a Farm Family of the Week.
As far as a banquet? Like Dunagan in Tolono, we’ll have to wait until the pandemic clears.
