Top of the Morning, July 1, 2020
If there’s a perk to sinking a hole-in-one during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the bar tab.
Social-distancing rules have made crowded clubhouses a thing of the past, so there was no need for Champaign’s Bryan White to empty his wallet after his Sunday ace at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. Fulfilling golf’s tradition of buying a round after a hole-in-one, the 66-year-old retired UI professor only had to spring for playing partners Rick Holiner, Jeff Woods and Bob Nelson.
What’s more remarkable, White said, was that his tee shot at the 154-yard 16th hole didn’t bounce out of a cup protected by a foam insert (another change resulting from COVID-19 restrictions). He heard the ball strike the flagstick in the air and figured “it’s probably in the bunker,” he said. “With that foam thing, I thought it definitely bounced out.”
Nope: “It was wedged in somehow,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
It was White’s first hole-in-one after years of trying. He placed the Titleist in his bag — never to be used again — and finished a round of 84.
“No real skill to it … just luck,” he said. “Talk about the perfect shot: One millimeter in any direction and it would have bounced out.”