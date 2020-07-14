Top of the Morning, July 14, 2020
The biggest casualty of the weekend storms: a hulking white oak in Crystal Lake Park.
The tree toppled at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, said Janice Rutherford, whose house on North Broadway Avenue is a stone’s throw from the scene. She was sitting on her porch Saturday night when “there was this sliding sound. It literally sounded like ice sliding off your roof and falling to the ground. It wasn’t a crash, more like a soft boom.”
Rutherford and next-door neighbor Brian Goodnight (above) were among those taking in the scene on Sunday morning. The fallen tree was blocking a walking path near the overflow parking area for the Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center. The scene had been roped off by Monday.
“It’s a sad loss for the community,” said Rutherford, who has lived across the street from the park for 30 years.
