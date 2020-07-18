For the last few years, Claudette Gonsiorowski’s sewing machine sat mostly dormant, a piece of machinery from an old hobby that she barely used anymore.
A few months ago, though, she read a story in The News-Gazette about Carle Foundation Hospital commissioning people to make masks.
“I thought, ‘I can sew masks,’” she said. “‘That’s just easy, straight lines.’”
An old hobby was reignited for Gonsiorowski, who is retired.
She contacted Carle and agreed to volunteer. For a few hours a day, she cut fabric and sewed the mask. Once she exhausted her material, they gave her new fabric, which she’d line with the flannel they gave her.
As the months passed by, she kept up with her new pastime. As of her last count, she’s made around 500 masks. Lately, the hospital has given her children’s fabric, including characters from “Frozen,” “Scooby Doo” and “Thomas the Tank Engine.”
“I don’t plan on stopping any time soon,” she said. “It helps people. It serves a purpose and fulfills a real need at this time, so I have no trouble at all filling my time, because it’s a worthwhile project. I know that it’s something that’s going to be used to hopefully keep people healthy.”