Top of the Morning, July 19, 2020
They’re still sending birthday cards to members of the Illinois volleyball team. But almost everything else the program’s enthusiastic booster club is used to doing no longer is possible due to COVID-19.
The preseason picnic? Canceled.
The helpful Volleyball 101 clinic? Kaput.
The annual bus trip to a road match? Forget about it.
Worst of all — as it stands now — the Networkers (or any other fans) won’t be allowed inside Huff Hall for matches this season (if there is one). What’s a booster club to do?
“We’re very loyal,” Networkers president Jane Quinlan said. “We’ll find a way to support them.”
On July 8, membership forms were distributed. Already, Quinlan said, 113 have signed up without the promise of a single match being played. That’s an impressive start, and has Quinlan optimistic the final tally will match last season’s impressive total (347).
It’s not as if they’ll will be sitting on their hands.
Adjusted plans involve making Tamas Time — a popular Q&A with coach Chris Tamas – available to a virtual crowd, hosting socially distant watch and listening parties during the season and organizing a drive-by parade so as to welcome the players and staff before the season. Email Quinlan at illininetworkers@gmail.com if you’d like to join in.
“What’s happened is a bummer. One of the hardest things for our volleyball fans will be missing the matches and the camaraderie that comes with it,” Quinlan said. “But the volleyball team needs our support more than ever. There’s so much uncertainty right now, so they need us.”