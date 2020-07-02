Top of the Morning, July 2, 2020
For 35 years, Champaign’s Washington Street neighborhood has been a Fourth of July host with the most, friendly residents of all ages joining together for a festive parade and potluck. That won’t happen Saturday because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We were disappointed to have to cancel but we still wanted to find a way to be together,” said Alex Harmon-Threatt, who lives on the corner of Washington and Elm streets and organized Plan B.
In place of the normal revelry — bands, fireworks, firetrucks, costumed superheroes and Jo Rohn (A-1) dressed as the Statue of Liberty — those living in the 500-800 blocks of Columbia, Hill, Vine and Washington were invited to decorate their houses and chalk sidewalks with messages both patriotic and poignant to “show all sides of American history to help educate and inform people as they pass.”
From 10 a.m. to noon, we’re invited to walk or drive the neighborhood to soak in the art and wave to those sitting on their porches or lawns. It’s a two-hour stretch that’s described on the group’s Facebook page as “an opportunity for us to have a sense of community while also being socially distant and remaining safe.”
Neighborhood news? Email jrossow@news-gazette.com