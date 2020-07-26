Though the coronavirus pandemic has upended life as we know it, it has had a couple positive effects.
One is your thirst for knowledge and updates (and for a lot of you, much more time to check), as reflected in the graph above.
It shows pageviews for news-gazette.com for the first half of this year and last. Blue is 2020; orange is 2019. In general, views were up 18.4 percent.
But the biggest sustained increase comes from the period where everything changed. From the beginning of March through the first week of May, pageviews were up close to 30 percent over the same period in 2019, with spikes for major events such as the first stay-at-home orders and the Restore Illinois plan.
And they should be, what with Editor Jeff D’Alessio posting daily updates with roundups of local statistics; health care reporter Debra Pressey pumping out multiple stories a day along with a daily answer to one of your questions from Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde; and multimedia specialist Anthony Zilis and sports editor Matt Daniels’ weekly looks at how the pandemic was affecting our lives and the sports world, among many other efforts.
But of course, this being 2020, a worldwide pandemic isn’t close to the only thing going on, and that’s illustrated by the two biggest spikes: One before it began, on Jan. 24, when news broke of the death of former Illini basketball player Robert Archibald at age 39; the other long after it started, on June 1, in the wake of rioting and looting at Market Place Mall and businesses on North Prospect Avenue.
Our efforts to cover all of it will continue, and we hope you’ll continue to turn to us for the most well-rounded, up-to-date information as the new normal refreshes itself almost daily.