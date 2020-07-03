Top of the Morning, July 3, 2020
The nice folks at CU Kiwanis were looking for a fundraising idea, one that wouldn’t conflict with state rules on social distancing and crowd size.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization had to cancel its annual raffle in conjunction with the University of Illinois men’s basketball team banquet. It shelved its pancake breakfast in May, too.
Kiwanis member Sara Connolly, an avid runner and triathlete, proposed a 5K. So, the CU Kiwanis Keep Kids First virtual fun run was born.
“I race a lot,” Connolly said. “All these races planned for the summer, 90 percent of them have been canceled because we can’t have large gatherings.”
Registration opened Wednesday on the club’s website (cukiwanis.org) and at its Facebook page. The cost is $30 and all participants get a specially designed face mask.
After running, walking, biking or rolling a 5K, participants are asked to submit photos. No times are being kept. Those that complete the 5K will be entered into drawings for different gift cards.
Connolly is hoping for at least 250 entries.
Because the event is virtual, it is open to participants across the globe.
“People don’t necessarily need to be here in town to do it,” said Connolly, a member of the club for five years.
“We’re promoting it primarily by social media, which is something we haven’t done before,” club member George Willhite said.