As popular as “C-U Sings Volume I” turned out, can Volume 2 be far behind?
“The door is open,” coordinator James Barham said Monday. “We’re open for ideas.”
Ten days after the fundraising video went live — 41 singers and 15 instrumentalists worked remotely to produce a stirring remake of the Beatles classic “Let It Be” — donations as well as compliments continue to pour in.
Barham said 110 donors have chipped in $6,200 with the goal of reaching $10,000. Visit the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois’ website (www.cfeci.org) to both watch the video and contribute.
The “Volume 1” feedback, Barham said, “caught us off guard. The outpouring has been incredible. I think it was the right message at the right time. People needed a lift, and we were able to give them one.”
Barham joined host Brian BarNHart during Monday’s “Penny For Your Thoughts” radio program on WDWS 1400-AM. At news-gazette.com, you’ll find the podcast as well as a video that does not disappoint.
At news-gazette.com
Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,103,638 pageviews:
TOP STORIES
1. Police: Homeless man beaten to death near Champaign park
2. Pedestrian hit and killed on I-74
3. Tom’s #Mailbag, July 3, 2020
TOP SPORTS STORIES
1. 10 burning questions for Illini basketball
2. Good Morning, Illini Nation: Mike Daum and The Basketball Tournament
3. Good Morning, Illini Nation: Brandon Paul and The Basketball Tournament
1. Michael Finke’s dunk at The Basketball Tournament
2. Unity High School: Program of the Year
3. Champaign couple’s outdoor kitchen