Dr. Kathleen Buetow, her husband Dennis, great granddaughter Leighton Koehler ,8, granddaughter Kaylyn Koehler and great grandson Jaxson Koehler,4, chat with Allie Thompson, front right, and Jen Doege, both with Carle Windsor Road Pediatrics office, following a surprise retirement parade past Buetow's home in Champaign on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Buetow is 91 and retired in January with over 50 years of service to Carle.
Denied the chance to throw a traditional retirement party, the pediatric crew at Carle Foundational Hospital still found a way to say goodbye to a community treasure.
Dr. Kathleen Buetow, who retired earlier this year after 55 years at Carle, was treated to a parade of well-wishers just before another round of rain hit around suppertime Tuesday. The 91-year-old enjoyed the view with family members in the driveway of her house in Champaign.
Buetow’s remarkable career with kids was to be celebrated at a party in April, but the coronavirus pandemic spoiled those plans. There was no chance, however, that her countless co-workers and friends would let the moment slip without some sort of recognition.
“The most remarkable person I ever met,” said Kari May, executive director of the Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Buetow, who arrived at Carle in 1965, was part of the center’s original governing board in 2000 and still volunteers her time today. Her “dedication and passion for working with victims is an inspiration to all of the multidisciplinary team members who investigate child abuse,” May said.