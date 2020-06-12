There will be no dancing. Or music. Or punch.
But there will be pictures — lots and lots of pictures — at Tuscola High School’s prom, which has been heavily altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-thru event is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the high school. Juniors and seniors, plus their dates, will pick up their prom favors. They are allowed to dress up.
“A lot of the girls have purchased prom dresses,” Principal Steve Fiscus said.
Fiscus asks that only the students and their dates attend, so the school stays within the guidelines from public-health officials.
The prom-goers will stop in the southwest circle drive near the school, get out and pose for pictures, then be on their way.
“It’s not much, but it’s something,” Fiscus said. “We wanted to give them a chance to dress up and still come to school.”
The prom court will be attendance and get their pictures taken. The announcement of the prom queen and king will be videotaped and posted on the school’s social media platforms.
Fiscus doesn’t know how many will attend the prom. Normally, the dance draws 200-250.
“Everybody’s disappointed that we didn’t get to finish the spring like everyone wanted with prom and concerts and sporting events and graduation and honors day,” Fiscus said. “If we can give just a little bit of that back to them, that was our goal.”
The idea for the drive-thru prom came from event sponsors Christy Hoel and Darcy Voyles, both English teachers at the school.
“They deserve most of the credit,” Fiscus said.