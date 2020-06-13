With students away from school, Bottenfield kindergarten teacher Steve Keepes wanted to make sure his students weren’t pent up inside all day.
“I was just trying to make it so they weren’t sitting in front of a computer the whole day,” he said. “That’s why I did the Flat Teacher Project. I thought that would be something to get them to do something outside with their family. I just wanted to see them out doing something with me, so to speak.”
The Flat Teacher Project is a takeoff of The Flat Stanley Project, which was based on the popular 1965 children’s book, “Flat Stanley.” The book’s title character was accidentally flattened, and he goes on adventures by being folded up and sent in the mail. With the Flat Stanley Project, kids were encouraged to create a cutout of Flat Stanley, write a story about him and send him in the mail to a friend or relative.
The Flat Teacher Project was a way for teachers to engage with students while they’re apart. Teachers create a Bitmoji caricature of themselves, print them out and send them to their kids. Those kids would then take pictures of the places they took their teacher and sent it back.
The project was a hit in Keepes’ class.
“I got some great responses,” he said. ”I had pictures of students doing some reading to me. I went on lots of bike rides. Lots of walks. Hanging out with lots of family pets.”
Keepes isn’t sure what the fall will be like. Social distancing, he knows, will be difficult for kindergartners. The key, he knows, is adapting to his students, like he did for the last quarter of school
“I think anything’s possible, and I think that’s the nice part about teachers,” Keepes said. “We’re very flexible, and we can kind of roll with what we have to do.”