That Saturday morning’s workout took place in a parking lot usually stuffed with cars didn’t bother Paige Roytek a bit.
“It’s weird,” the Champaign woman said after rolling up the mat she used during a 60-minute high-
intensity interval training session. “But it works.”
Like so many other area businesses, Hatha Yoga & Fitness has had to adjust during the coronavirus pandemic. Unable to use its gym or studios due to the state’s restrictions, it has held classes for the last two weeks under the sun, a stone’s throw from busy South Neil Street in Champaign.
Perhaps you’ve seen or heard them.
“We’ve definitely had to be creative,” studio ambassador Tori Morger said. “We have beautiful outdoor space that we had planned to use one day. What better time than now?”
Yoga is held on a grassy patch to the north of the building. For HIIT classes, an employee parks in the middle of the lot to separate cars and customers.
As long as the weather cooperates, it’s a productive setup that allows for social distancing among up to 10 participants, who are asked to wear masks until each session begins.
“Everybody enjoys the fresh air,” Morger said, “but what they really enjoy is just getting to see each other again.”