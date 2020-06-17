Top of the Morning, June 17, 2020
On Saturday morning, Becca Hege dipped her right hand in bright pink paint and slapped the wall inside St. Thomas More’s music and band room (right).
It was part of a messy but memorable tradition at the Champaign high school that played out a few weeks later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was kind of like a sweet and sour goodbye,” the 18-year-old said.
Sweet in that her handprint joined dozens of others who went before her in the theater department. Sour in that her final performance — the spring musical “Willy Wonka” — was a casualty of the school closing in March.
Hege and the other seniors — Noelle Schacht, Abby Goad, Maggie Vavrik and Ben Croft — joined students and parents in striking the set on Saturday. While there, they signed their handprints on a wall that is running out of space.
“A good way to finish,” said Hege, headed to Illinois State to study film and digital media. “I’ll never forget the friendships I made getting to share something I loved doing.”