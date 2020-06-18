Top of the Morning, June 18, 2020
A decade after Famous Dave’s in Champaign closed, fans of the barbecue joint are once again enjoying plate-fuls of ribs, chicken and Dave’s Cheesey Mac.
Every Thursday since April, Ron Helms and staff from Famous Dave’s in Bloomington have been making the 45-mile trip to the parking lot outside Alexander’s Steakhouse, where socially-distanced customers line up to pick up pre-orders. It’s a creative, tasty and time-consuming idea carried out by the innovative owner, who has been with the company for 38 years.
“People seem to enjoy it,” Helms said.
Orders can be placed from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday by calling 309-664-0044. The “hot and cold” delivery truck arrives around 5 p.m. Thursdays and heads back to Bloomington an hour later.
Helms said he’s considering continuing the long-range deliveries even after the state’s restaurants are allowed to fully open. Even better ...
“I can’t tell you how many people have come up to me and said ‘I wish you’d open a Famous Dave’s here in town,’“ Helms said. “We’ll see. The timing has to be right for us to be thinking about doing that.
“I will tell you, it’s fun to see so many people excited about us being here.”