Liam Flood plays the Altgeld Chimes on Thursday on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana. In celebration of Juneteenth, a special concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. today featuring sounds from the iconic UI bell tower. It’s one of several Juneteenth events in the area, including peace walks at parks in Champaign and St. Joseph. More on Altgeld — Top of the Morning, A-2.

Chiming in