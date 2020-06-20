Top of the Morning, June 20, 2020
Over the last four years, Giovanna Dibenedetto and her group, Real Life Singles, has held ice cream socials, block parties and Halloween costume drives in the Silverwood neighborhood, where she lives.
During the pandemic, those social events weren’t possible, but Dibenedetto and her group figured there was even more they could do. They decided they’d bring food and care packages to all of the 300 apartments in the neighborhood.
“It was just a God idea,” Dibenedetto said. “It was the spirit talking, and we were off and running, and a couple of weeks later, we were delivering food.”
The group teamed up with Quest United Methodist Church and Krannert Center for the Performing Arts to put together the care packages monthly, calling the group “Silver Hearts.”
Today’s delivery was the third time the group has delivered care packages, which have included heart decorations, masks and Father’s Day cards in addition to the food.
“Silverwood is a good community, and they don’t get enough credit for that,” Dibenedetto said. “They take care of each other, but they get cut off from food sources that they desperately need.
“This is important for the neighborhood because the Bible says, ‘When I was hungry, you fed me. When I was naked, you clothed me.’ This is a time when we’re seeing those needs. God says I can’t look at that and look away and have it be OK. During this time, we can’t look away.”
Donations can be made through Quest United Methodist Church or by texting “Silver Hearts” to 833-660-0040.