Tim Sinclair is going to Disney World — for a very long time.
The University of Illinois men’s basketball public-address announcer and co-host of WCIA’s “ciLiving” has been selected as one of the PA voices for the resumption of the NBA season.
That means Sinclair will go into the league’s bubble in Orlando, Fla., on July 11. He will stay on the Disney campus for five weeks.
When he first arrives, there is a seven-day quarantine. Then, he is not allowed to leave.
Sinclair is also the PA announcer for the Indiana Pacers and worked this year’s NBA All-Star Game.
His connection to the Pacers helped Sinclair land the new gig.
“My boss with the Pacers was in on a lot of the league calls,” Sinclair said. “He reached out to me and said they were interested if I was able to do it.”
WCIA is allowing Sinclair to be away during the rest of the NBA season. He plans to provide as much content as possible from Orlando for both “ciLiving” and for the nightly sports broadcast.
Sinclair will be staying at one of the Disney
resorts, though he doesn’t know which one. There will be video-game stations, pingpong and card tables set up to help fill his free time.
Sinclair will be paid weekly by the NBA, which is also taking care of all travel and living expenses.
The hardest part for Sinclair will be having to be away from his two sons, Jeremiah and Elijah.
Sinclair was recently tested for COVID-19 and he doesn’t have it. He will be tested again when he arrives in Orlando and every two days after that.
Sinclair said he isn’t nervous about being at
the site.
“It’s going to be the cleanest place on Earth,” Sinclair said.