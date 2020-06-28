Top of the Morning, June 28, 2020
The dedication ceremony for the magnificent Brick Wall Garden at Allerton Park — originally scheduled for June 5 — is on hold until, well, who knows?
Not that the generous couple whose $200,000 gift made it possible is upset by the delay.
“That’s very secondary to me,” Deborah Westjohn said. “Our main satisfaction is seeing how it’s been planted and growing, and knowing that it in a way, has helped out.”
Last July, Deborah and husband Mike of rural Monticello made their donation to a place they cherish. Deborah’s family moved to Piatt County when she was 7, “and I’ve been going there for the last 63 years,” she said. “It’s always been a cheering place with a healing balm, too.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, their Sunday routine includes listening to a church service, grabbing a bite to eat and then driving to Allerton Park, “which is like our second home,” Mike said.
The fully accessible, wonderfully landscaped Brick Wall Garden is a sight to see with more than 1,300 new plants. Work started in the fall, and “it will take a year or two to fill up,” Deborah said.
“I get a little choked up seeing it all,” Mike said. “When I see kids there say, ‘Hey, Mom, look at this!’ or someone say, ‘I like the color of that!’ — that gives you a sense of pleasure.”
When restrictions are lifted, the garden will be dedicated to “all who love and labor for Allerton” — just like the Westjohns.
“Allerton’s been around for a while,” said Mike, 72. “We want it to be around a lot longer.”