For years, the Mahomet Lions Club makes the biggest chunk of its budget in an event that’s packed with people, running the beer garden at the Mahomet Music Festival.
They then use that money to donate eyeglasses, hearing aides and other hearing and vision services to people in need in the community.
“That’s our largest fundraiser we have,” said club officer Cory Mitchell, who facilitates the Lions Club’s involvement in the festival.
With the COVID-19 pandemic closing down festivals around the world, the event set for Aug. 28-29 is still set to happen for the time being, but that could change. For a charitable organization like the Lions Club, cancellations can make a huge dent in the ability to give.
“We’d definitely explore other fundraisers throughout the year,” Mitchell said. “The music festival, the money that we make goes right back into the community. We’ll try to figure out, is it a steak fry, or is it any other type of fundraiser to compensate for that … We’re trying to be proactive with the Lions Club, because the average age of Lions Club, I would say, is over 55. Some of our members are at higher risk of COVID, so we’re very aware of that and wanting to be responsible for that and not put our members in danger, either. But there are other opportunities.”
Of course, the meals and socialization that come at monthly meetings are a part of the appeal of the club. With phases of reopening moving along, Mitchell and the club hope to start meeting again soon.
“We’re trying to get more clarity from the governor and the phases as to if we can meet,” he said. “Hopefully here in the very near future, we can try to start taking on some old business and some new business and maintain our function to make sure that we have the resources for the needs we have to fill.”