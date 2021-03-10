A year after they set a record for consecutive hours of wiffle ball, Champaign’s Chris Shields and his buddies finally cut loose last weekend.
“It was a great celebration,” Shields said. “We reminisced and talked about a potential new attempt for a world record.”
Shields is a regular when it comes to Guinness World Records, from organizing all-night softball games to catching a softball dropped from an aircraft at 250 feet (that mark still stands).
On March 7-8, the Arcola High graduate joined Bart Greenberger, Darren Powell, Dan Wengler, Rob Biehl, Mike Todd, Jordan Curtis, Steve Cler and Brandon Tarter for 27 hours of wiffle ball inside his high school’s gym. The previous record was 26 hours, 22 minutes.
“We just made it under the radar when (COVID-19) restrictions started coming into play,” Shields said.
The final score: 276-238, with Greenberger hitting the most home runs. Guinness verified the record in November, and Shields handed out certificates to the group Saturday.
What’s next?
“Let me just say, it’s going to be big,” Shields said. “It will be involving the entire East Central Illinois area. I’ll let on about it this fall.”