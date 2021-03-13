For the third-year master’s candidates in dance at the University of Illinois, this year’s spring performances have a new wrinkle.
Normally, the show is built for an audience that fills a theater. This year, it’s built for an in-person audience and an online crowd watching from home.
“There’s a lot of extra work preparing this show,” Professor Tere O’Connor said.
Instead of simply focusing on what a viewer will see from the seats, the four choreographers have worked with members of the Department of Media & Cinema Studies and Laura Chiaramonte, who is normally in charge of crafting the archival film. The performances, along with a conversation with each choreographer, will be streamed each evening from March 18-21 at krannertcenter.com.
In addition to the small group of students, staff and faculty who will take in the performances from Thursday to Sunday, several cameras will capture the show, some of which will be stationary and some of which will move around.
“They’re doing shot lists as though we’re doing a film,” O’Connor said. “They’re looking at which cameras go to what when.”
For O’Connor, this is relatively new territory. Aside from advising on the 2005 animated movie “Robots,” the performances he’s directed have been almost exclusively choreographed for live audiences.
Over the last year, performers have stretched their creativity, and O’Connor has seen choreographers around the world create engaging content, some not even on a stage. This year’s students have been forced into a situation that has added a new element to their repertoire as they prepare to begin their careers.
For O’Connor, who says people often view dance as far more cryptic than it actually is, this is another way for students to bring dance to the general population.
“It’s both a learning and a creative experience,” he said. “The choreographers have a big say in how everything is shot, which is a great thing to take out into the world.”