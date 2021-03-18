Just like players and coaches, the giant trophy that Illinois won Sunday in Indianapolis went directly into quarantine. It won’t be returning to campus until the team does.
“It is staying with us,” said Derrick Burson, the program’s media liaison. “It has been in coach Underwood’s suite since Sunday night.”
It got a workout earlier in the day, each player and coach using it for photos and such after the win against Ohio State. Ayo Dosunmu’s tribute to Kobe Bryant — cradling the trophy while sitting on a cooler in a shower area, just like the NBA star did after winning a title (see it at news-gazette.com) — created some serious social-media buzz.
The idea came from UI graduate manager
Kwa Jones, who “knows how much of an inspiration Bryant has been for Ayo,” Burson said. The photo has more than 142,000 likes on Instagram.