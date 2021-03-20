Jennifer Feeney saw an opportunity in remote teaching this year.
The preschool teacher at the Urbana Early Childhood Education Center knows that many of her students haven’t seen some of the things she sees on a regular basis as a resident of the tiny town of Ivesdale. This was her chance to show them her world.
“I live out in the country, and most of my students live in Urbana or in Champaign, so I wanted them to see corn harvesting, or show there was a beaver dam in a nearby drainage ditch, things like that,” Feeney said. “So when I did my videos, I wanted it to be like they were actually present and sharing in the experience with me as opposed to watching someone else use the experience.
“I’m a big fan of ‘The Jeff Corwin Experience,’ so I wanted them to feel like they were taking part and experience it with me rather than feeling like they were experiencing it alone.”
Feeney considers connecting with students and families to be her strength. Instead of letting remote school let those connections fade, she used this unique situation to strengthen them.
She never thought her work, 14 years into a career that began later in life than most teachers, would lead to any sort of award or recognition. When she was nominated for the Illinois Head Start Association’s Teacher of the Year Award, she thought the process would end quickly.
Then, this week, she received an email that shocked her. She won.
“I think I reacted like a little kid at Christmas time, jumping up and down,” she said. “I was so surprised, because it’s out of the entire state, and just in our program alone, I know how many wonderful teachers we have. And then when you count Chicago and East St. Louis and Rockford, and the entire state. To think of little old me from Ivesdale, Illinois, out in the country, how does this happen?”
Growing up with a grandmother, a mother and an aunt who were teachers, Feeney was determined to take a different path. After trying out different careers, though, she gravitated back to teaching.
“Whatever you do, every day is new,” she said. “You’re still teaching math and science and all of that, but you still have new children, you have new ideas, you have new backgrounds, new strategies to learn. There’s new knowledge and brain development. I like that it’s not always the same day to day … I love what I do and my families and the kids that I work with and my co-workers.”