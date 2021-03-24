At 5:30 a.m. today, 30 Judah Christian seniors and six chaperones will board a bus for the long drive to Florida.
It’s the happy return of the Champaign school’s annual senior trip, canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“These kids have been so appreciative,” Spanish teacher and trip coordinator Magaly Rogers. “Just knowing they’re going some place, any place, made them very happy.”
Usually, the seniors go to Puerto Rico for a week of fellowship, service projects and camaraderie. COVID-19 made the Tribe call an audible this time. After a stop near Atlanta, the traveling party will arrive in Sarasota, Fla., on Thursday. Among the good deeds planned: cleaning beaches.
“With COVID, it’s been hard to find service projects,” Rogers said.
On Saturday, the kids tuned up by volunteering at Salt & Light in Urbana, their excitement building for a week on the road.
“Telling them (last year) that we weren’t going was terrible,” Rogers said. ”You know teenagers, they carry their emotions. Some were crying, some were angry.
“These kids have missed out on a lot … retreats, homecoming, things like that. They’re just happy they can have this trip.”