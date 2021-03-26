Tuscola has done Homecoming right, even down to the theme: Mask-erade.
“Seemed appropriate,” sponsor Suzanne Rominger said.
Rominger and fellow sponsor Jean Holmes have done a whale of a job creating a Homecoming experience during a pandemic, from hallway decorations to T-shirt giveaways to Wednesday’s powderpuff football game. The weeklong, socially distanced celebration wraps up with Saturday night’s coronation in the gym, where each student walking in will be allowed two masked guests.
“We usually have a packed house of parents, grandparents, alumni and community members in the gym,” Rominger said. “The students are disappointed there is no dance, but having coronation is one step closer to getting back to normal.”
To mimic what always is a rowdy pep rally, performances by cheerleaders, dancers, band and choir will be livestreamed to each classroom. Students who participate in extracurricular activities will be asked to stand at their desk when their names are called. Finally, football coach Andy Romine will deliver a virtual message and introduce his varsity players.
It’s as good as it gets in these strange times.
“Katie Weinke, our school social worker and a parent of a TCHS student, said after (the powderpuff) games, ‘It was so much tonight! It made me want to cry a little that it felt somewhat normal,’“ Rominger said. “I think that statement is shared by all the teachers, administrators, students and the community.”