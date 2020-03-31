It was just a week ago that University of Illinois Alumni Association members received the spring edition of their magazine, always chock full of interesting tales of successful alumni doing fascinating work.
It was serendipitous that the cover featured a smiling Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, whose name has almost become a household word in and around Champaign County during March.
“I had almost forgotten about it,” Pryde said of the article researched and written by Mary Timmins last October and November.
“It was just weird timing,” said the woman with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the UI’s Urbana campus and another master’s from UI-Springfield. “Had they not done it as early as they did, I would not have been able to do it.”
Pryde said she was surprised to be selected for the feature and called the process with Timmins “fun.”
“I love bragging about my agency.” While the word coronavirus does not appear in the four-page article, Pryde talked about other epidemics such as AIDS and H1N1, and the rise of infections resistant to antibiotics.
“We don’t know what kind of emergencies could happen. But there are certain things that really scare us. A novel influenza is pretty scary,” she told Timmins.
