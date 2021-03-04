Top of the Morning, March 4, 2021
Thank you to the 174 students from 40-plus high schools who visited in uniform — and masks — for Sunday’s photo shoot for our latest “Faces of Spring” project. Portraits of the friendly and happy-to-be-here football, volleyball and boys’ soccer players will run in print and at news-gazette.com starting next week.
The chance to interact with the younger crowd never disappoints. Fortunately, we get to do it one more time in April, when we expect to host more than 400 more kids (pushing this year’s total to a record 900-plus).
“I’m glad to see that our annual photo shoots have continued despite the pandemic,” said preps coordinator Colin Likas, who teams with Photo Editor Robin Scholz to make it possible. “I’d like to think that opportunity offers a sense of normalcy amid a school year that’s been anything but normal.
“We hope to bring back the full ‘Faces’ experience — giving kids the chance to get on radio and goof around in front of a camera for the creation of GIFs — as the COVID-19 vaccination rollout further expands.”