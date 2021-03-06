After serving on the village board of the tiny Ford County town of Roberts for 17 years, Matt Vaughan took a leap and became village president last March, just as much of the country began to close down.
“Of course,” he said, “it couldn’t have been worse timing. I’ve just been trying to think of ways to give back to the community and try to offer some joy to our small town that doesn’t cost a ton of money.”
As Christmas approached, Vaughan decided to donate his mayor’s salary back to the village in order to create a contest to see who could come up with the best Christmas decorations. He went to local businesses and bought gift cards for the winners and dropped off ballots that listed the 12 contestants at various high-traffic areas around town.
“The feedback from the residents was overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “It brought joy to everybody who needed it, so I started thinking about what we could do now that the weather was a little bit better.”
After receiving positive feedback, Vaughan decided to mobilize the town for another villagewide effort this spring. He bought 36 boxes of sidewalk chalk and is putting out word to residents to contact him at mavaughan76@hotmail.com to receive a box of chalk to decorate driveways and to have their driveways decorated.
“Hopefully a bunch of the kids in town will want to come by and get the free chalk, and I’ll pair them up with some of the residents (to draw),” he said. “We’re trying to put a smile on somebody’s face.”